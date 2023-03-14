SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The long-awaited opening of Angelo Ale House and Pizzeria is on March 14, 2023, from the humble beginning of an empty liquor store to a family-friendly spot to hang out.

Customers can enjoy the rooftop patio where local artists will play live music on Fridays and Saturdays as well as showcasing thirty craft beer taps along with five Texas wines. The owner, Stephen Gossett, has said in a previous interview with Concho Valley Homepage staff that Angelo Ale House is not a bar and that kids are welcome at any hour the business is open.

The pizzeria and ale house will open its doors for the first time to the public at 4 p.m. on March 14, 2023.

Location: 1529 W Ave N