Andrew Graves announces candidacy for Court at Law Judge

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo attorney Andrew Graves announce that his candidacy for Judge at the Tom Green County Court at Law 2.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Friday, December 3, 2021, Graves said he was formally beginning his campaign after filing for a place on the ballot at the Tom Green County Republican headquarters on November 13th.

Graves is running to fill the seat that will be vacated by Judge Penny Roberts, who has served as County Court at Law 2 Judge since it was created in October of 1995.

“Judge Penny Roberts has been on the bench in this court since its creation, and” said Graves in his release. “For the next Judge to maintain the high standards she has set, they will need extensive experience in all facets of the law.”

Grave says his experience working on both civil and criminal cases for over 20 years has given him the opportunity to observe and learn from more than 100 judges in over 30 courts across the state.

“I am grateful and humbled by all the interest and support I have received over the past year as I prepared to run,” said Graves. “To serve on the bench would be a natural progression of both my legal career and my service to our community.”

Primary elections in Texas will be held on March 1, 2022.