Andres Rios Ramirez trial: Day two

Day two of the murder trial for Andres Rios Ramirez, 32, began with the State calling a Forensic Pathologist to the stand. Dr. Luisa Florez is the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Camille Garcia’s body.

Dr. Florez told the jury about the process of how an autopsy is performed. She then elaborated on what steps she took when she performed the autopsy for the 24-year-old at the South Plains Forensic Pathology lab in Lubbock, Texas.

The jury saw photographs taken of Garcia during the autopsy. Dr. Florez explained what the photos showed and how she was able to make her ruling of the cause and manner of death. The death was ruled a homicide and the manner of death was due to a gunshot wound to the head.

When asked about the distance from Garcia to Ramirez when Ramirez allegedly shot the victim, Dr. Florez said she believed, “the muzzle of the gun was placed against the head.”

Dr. Florez was also asked about Garcia’s stature. Dr. Florez noted Garcia’s height, 5 feet 4 inches, and weight, 123 pounds, and described her as “thin and small.”

The Defense asked Dr. Florez about other findings, indulging Garcia’s tattoos and toxicology report. Dr. Florez stated she did find methamphetamine and alcohol in Garcia’s system.

“The levels were high but not extremely high. We see these levels in people who abuse meth,” Florez said.

The Defense asked about some side effects of using methamphetamine. Dr. Florez described them as “they can cause a state of euphoria, hallucinations, elevated body temperature, and cause aggression.”

After Dr. Florez was excused from the stand, the State called Sgt. Investigator with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Alwine.

Sgt. Alwine began by telling the jury how he was able to narrow down leads about Garcia’s relationships, friends, and whereabouts. He said they lead him to begin investigating Ramirez, who was known by some as “Little Machine.”

Sgt. Alwine also elaborated on some items found at the crime scene in the 1000 block of Cactus Lane. The jury saw a photo of the crime scene they were shown the day before. In the photo, Sgt. Alwine pointed out a bottle of a pine scented cleaner that was placed in the same plastic tote as Garcia’s body. They also saw a photo of the cleaner from a closer view once it had been removed from the tote.

After those pictures were viewed and discussed, the State asked Sgt. Alwine about what lead to his interview with Ramirez.

Sgt. Alwine told the jury that on March 21, 2019, Ramirez was stopped by a TGSO Deputy for a traffic violation then arrested for not having a driver’s license. During that stop, the deputy said that Ramirez asked to see “someone in charge.” Ramirez was then taken to the TGSO offices and began a voluntary interview with Sgt. Alwine. It was during that interview, Sgt. Alwine says Ramirez confessed to shooting Garcia.

The jury was then shown a portion of that interview.

After the jury was released for lunch, the State told the judge they expected to call two more witnesses to the stand. The Defense will then begin to call their witness after those testimonies are completed.

