Andres Rios Ramirez trial: Day three

Day three of the murder trial for 32-year-old Andres Rios Ramirez began with more testimony from Sgt. Investigator Andrew Alwine with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Alwine was called to the stand Tuesday, September 17.

He told the jury about when he and other investigators walked into the home at 629 Antonio Street where the shooting allegedly happened. He noted they immediately smelled “decomposition of bodily materials and a strong scent of pine cleaner.” The jury saw more photos from the home. Sgt. Alwine pointed out a blood stain on a sectional sofa cushion and parts of the living room floor and carpet.

Sgt. Alwine also told the jury about white rope found in the home that was similar to the rope Garcia was tied with.

The jury saw pictures of Ramirez the day he was interviewed by Sgt. Alwine. One photo showed a small cut by Ramirez’s ear. The investigator said that type of cut was usually from a fingernail. The State asked about offensive and defensive wounds. Sgt. Alwine said Ramirez did not have either on his hands or arms.

Sgt. Alwine then spoke about a knife that was found in a bin outside of the home on Antonio Street. He showed the jury the knife that was described as a “folding knife.”

After the knife was displayed, photos of the gun allegedly used in the shooting, a Smith and Wesson 9mm, were shown to the jury. Sgt. Alwine pointed out a black hair that was found near the front sight of the gun.

Sgt. Alwine finished his testimony then, the State called a Jail Investigator from the Tom Green County Jail to the stand. The investigator spoke about recorded jail visits between Ramirez and a Christine Flores, who Ramirez referred to once in the video as “mom.”

In the videos, Ramirez admitted he “F–ked up” and that “what happened” was an “eye-opener.” He also stated: “I’ve got to live with what I did.”

Texas Ranger Philip Kemp was the last witness called by the State. He spoke about blood patterns and recreating crime scenes.

After Ranger Kemp’s testimony and just a few minutes before noon, the State rested their case. The jury was released for lunch and the defense began presenting their case at 1:30 p.m.

