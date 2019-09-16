Andres Rios Ramirez trial: Day one

The trial for Andres Rios Ramirez, 32, began Monday morning. Ramirez pleaded “not guilty” to the murder of Camille Garcia, 24. The State, represented by District Attorney Allison Palmer, and the Defense gave their opening statements. They both pointed out to the jury that the question isn’t about “who did it.”

“It’s not a questions as to who shot Camille Garcia,” Defense attorney Kirk Hawkins stated to the 10 men and four women making up the 12 jurors and two alternates. Hawkins went on to say that the jury should be deciding whether or not it was done in self defense.

The State called several witnesses, including a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputy who was the first to respond to the 1000 block of Cactus Lane on March 20, 2018. That deputy recalled what he saw and heard that day and how the homeowner was “retching” and could not speak after discovering the body later identified as Camille Garcia.

The deputy also stated when he originally saw the body, it appeared to be wrapped in a blanket or sleeping bag, then put into a plastic tote. That tote was then put into the dumpster.

The State also called a Sergeant Investigator with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, (TGSO). He gave the jury an overview of how the TGSO Criminal Investigations Division began and conducted their investigation. The Texas Rangers were also called in. The investigator was also present for the autopsy conducted on Garcia’s body in Lubbock.

The jury was shown over a dozen photographs of the scene at Cactus Lane along with photos of the victim. They were also shown drone video of the Cactus Lane location along with another home on Antonio Street where the TGSO served a search warrant.

