Andres Rios Ramirez sentenced to life in prison

On Thursday, September 19, the sentencing phase for Andres Rios Ramirez, 32, began at 9 a.m. Ramirez was found guilty of murder by a Tom Green County jury September 18.

Thursday, the jury heard from the victim’s, Camille Garcia, mother and father. The State and Defense rested shortly after and gave their closing statements.

At 2:30 p.m., the jury began deliberating a possible sentence, keeping in mind the minimum sentence allowed was 25 years because Ramirez has prior felonies.

At 4:00 p.m., the jury sent a note to the judge asking to see any and all documents presented by the State during the sentencing phase related to Ramirez’s prior convictions and offenses.

