SAN ANGELO, TX - At a recent San Angelo city council meeting, council members approved payment by the city to the Upper Colorado River Authority for testing in the Concho River. The testing is part of the Concho River Water Reclamation Project, an effort by the city to lessen the pressure on local surface reservoirs which are wholly dependent on rain and impacted by evaporation.

"The UCRA is doing some water sampling of sites down along the Concho River, assisting the city of San Angelo," said Chuck Brown, Director of Operations for the UCRA. "The reason we're doing this is the city's engineers, the city of San Angelo water utility department and their consulting engineers need some additional data."