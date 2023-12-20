HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Deputy Trent McGuire and his family lost everything, including their home and possessions, in a mid-December fire. Now they need your help.

“I know it’s a tough time of the year with everybody with Christmas spending and what’s going on. But if you could just dig a little bit deeper and come up with something because this kid and his family lost everything. They have nothing,” said Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield.

On Wed., Dec. 20, from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m., a hamburger lunch benefit was held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall for Harrison County Deputy Trent McGuire, whose family lost their home to a fire earlier this month.

Blake Cammack owns Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. He got 540 hamburger patties ready for the event, and the last time he did something like this he and others raised more than $20,000.

Blake Cammack and Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher at the hamburger fundraiser for Trent McGuire and family on Wed., Dec. 20. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’ Mya Nicholson.

“So, you know, if we could raise just half that that’d be a step in the right direction,” Cammack said of the upcoming hamburger plate fundraiser for Deputy McGuire and his family.

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said the Sheriff’s Office family is lucky enough to have a community of people who like to help others.

“They come forward to help with a good heart to help this deputy who has literally lost everything,” he said. “It just speaks volumes for who we are as a community, who we are as a sheriff’s office, and who they are as business owners in our community. They believe in what we’re doing. We’re very thankful.”

The McGuire family has seven kids.

“With nine people displaced from their home, their beds, their closets, it’s tough to live like that. Very tough,” said Sheriff Fletcher.

Cammack said donors may drop off gifts, donations, or clothing at the Sullivan Funeral Home.

“We truly appreciate everybody that’s coming out here and everybody that’s gonna respond. First responders and our deputies and these folks are out there seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” said Commissioner Hatfield.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is also accepting clothing donations for the family. Their sizes are as follows:

Landon: Shirt- Adult small; Pants- 10/12; Shoes- 4 Youth

Stetson: Shirt- Youth 8; Pants- 6/8; Shoes-13/1 Youth

Remington: Shirt- Youth 6; Pants-4/6; Shoes- 13/1 Youth

Ryker: Shirt- 4/6; Pants-6; Shoes-12 Youth

Benjamin: Shirt-3X; Pants-38/32; Shoes-18

Jaxon: Shirt- Adult Medium; Pants-32/30; Shoes-10 Adult

Trent: Shirt-Large; Pants-32/34; Shoes- 10-10.5

Jessica: Shirt- XL-XXL

Live too far away to help the McGuire family? That’s okay. You can make an online donation here.