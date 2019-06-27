American woman killed by three sharks in the Bahamas

(CNN) – An American woman was killed Wednesday from a shark attack in the Bahamas, according to a spokesperson for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Jordan Lindsay, 21, of Torrance, California, was on a snorkeling expedition with her family near Rose Island, according to CNN affiliate WPLG.

Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle said that Lindsay was attacked by three sharks at around 2 p.m. local time. She was bitten on her arms, legs and buttocks and her right arm was bitten off. Rolle said that the family saw the oncoming sharks and tried to warn her, but Lindsay did not hear them in time. Reserve Superintendent Ronnie Bannister said she was pulled from the water and rushed to Doctor’s Hospital in Nassau, where she was pronounced dead.

Lindsay’s body will be taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau for an autopsy and then transported to California by the US Embassy, Rolle told WPLG. No others were injured in the attack and authorities will continue to investigate the incident. The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for donations to return her body to California and for funeral expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, it had raised over $23,000 of the $25,000 goal.

Humans are rarely attacked and killed by sharks. In 2018, researchers at the University of Florida reported 130 interactions between humans and sharks worldwide. Five were fatal.

“Multiple sharks attack people less often than single sharks…they have a keen sense of smell, and may join an attack if they smell blood in the water,” said Holly Bourbon, director of dive programs at the National Aquarium.

Bourbon urges people not to swim alone especially at dawn or dusk, which are the peak feeding hours for sharks. Swimmers and divers also should avoid fishing areas and drop-offs where sharks tend to hunt.

The species of shark responsible for the attack are not known at this time.