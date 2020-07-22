American Red Cross serving Texas Big Country welcomes new leadership

Robyn Flores, Executive Director American Red Cross

ABILENE, TX (July 22, 2020) – The American Red Cross serving Texas Big Country welcomes new executive director, Robyn Flores. Flores will be based in Abilene, TX where she will oversee Red Cross programs and services for more than 750,000 people in 38 counties from Wichita Falls to San Angelo.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Robyn to the American Red Cross North Texas team,” said Keith Rhodes, CEO, American Red Cross North Texas Region. “Robyn’s nonprofit and strong community relations experience will help strengthen and further develop the relationships between the American Red Cross and local communities.”

Prior to joining the Red Cross, Flores served as the community impact and development director for the United Way of Concho Valley. During her tenure, she led annual campaigns and developed resources for the agency. She worked closely with local businesses to establish workplace campaigns and recruited Loaned Executives.

Flores has served on many local boards and coalitions in the San Angelo area and the other 14 counties throughout the United Way of the Concho Valley service area. She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising and applied communication from Hardin-Simmons University.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the American Red Cross family as the Executive Director of the Big Country Chapter. The American Red Cross has been a lifeline to our community for decades – providing disaster relief and lifesaving trainings as just a few examples,” said Robyn Flores, executive director, American Red Cross serving Texas Big Country. “Nonprofit work is my heart. I love giving back and making a difference in our community, and I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with the American Red Cross to deliver hope to our friends and neighbors in the Big Country.”