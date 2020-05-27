American Plains Artists Show returns to Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A dozen sculptures and 96 paintings from members of the American Plains Artists (APA) Association return to Fort Concho for the annual show held June 26 to August 2 in the site’s Quartermaster building. This year’s show features artists from 18 states, covering many classic western themes of the American Plains region.

Pending state and community gathering guidelines, an opening sponsored by the Fort Concho Foundation is planned for Thursday, June 25 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. with music, entertainment and refreshments. All paintings and sculptures will be for sale, with proceeds benefiting the artists, the APA and Fort Concho.

This year’s show “covers a very wide range of classic western themes,” according to APA chair Judy McElroy. Subjects include cowboys and Native Americans, ranching and farming, mountains and prairies, sunny skies and storm clouds, stagecoaches and gamblers, and a wide array of buffalo, horses, deer, cattle and many smaller animals that populate the vast regions of the western plains.

The show is co-sponsored by the APA and Fort Concho. Housed in the fort’s Quartermaster building – the first home of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts – the show will be free to all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the APA, visit americanplainsartists.com. Updates on the show and the status of the June 25 opening event will be posted on the APA website and on fortconcho.com.