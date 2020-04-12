American Cancer Society’s virtual 5K connects over 150 runners nationwide

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday’s “Alone Together Virtual 5K,” organized by the American Cancer Society, raised over $3500 from runners in twelve states: New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Iowa, Louisiana, Florida, California, Nevada, Arizona, and Washington State.

The idea behind the 5K is that cancer never stops, so neither will we.

The registration fee is a donation of any amount. Participants gave anywhere from $1 to $100, with an average donation of under $25.

The American Red Cross asks participants in the 5K to flood social media with pictures from before, during, and after the run.

Registration will be open all weekend. Participants can still sign up or donate, and learn more about the event on Facebook.