American Airlines to require customers to wear face masks

Fort Worth, Texas– American Airlines announced Thursday, that they will be requiring all customers to wear a face mask while on board the aircraft beginning May 11.

A face covering will be required by each passenger while on board an American flight. Face coverings may also be required by local jurisdictions.

Very young passengers and those with conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering will be exempt from the requirement.

In addition, American will begin providing sanitizing wipes and face coverings to customers. The offerings will expand to all flights when supplies allow.

“The American Airlines team continues to prioritize the safety of our customers and team members, and requiring a face covering is one more way we can protect those on our aircraft,” said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience.

“We ask customers to bring their own masks or face coverings they’re comfortable with when they travel. American is working to procure face masks and hand sanitizer as a supplement.”

American also ensures customers that their cleaning processes have always met or exceeded CDC guidelines. The company also says that it has expanded cleaning at gate areas, ticket counters, passenger service counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms.

According to the airline, all American Airlines mainline aircraft and most of its regional aircraft are equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. In addition, the cabin air in all American aircraft is changed approximately 15 to 30 times per hour, or once every two to four minutes, similar to the standard for hospitals.