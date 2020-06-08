Amber Alert issued for Texas 7-month-old girl believed to be abducted by her mother

IRVING, Texas (KETK) – The Irving Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant that is believed to have been abducted by her mother.
7-month-old Serenity Berry was last seen with her mother Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, 35. She was wearing a white onesie when she was taken. Bridges was wearing a multi-color shirt with blue jean leggings.
She drives a blue 2011 Ford Focus with the license plate MGP8642. Police write that they believe Serenity is in “grave danger.”
Requirements in Texas for Amber Alert
- Is this child 17 years of age or younger, whose whereabouts are unknown, and whose disappearance law enforcement has determined to be unwilling which poses a credible threat to the child’s safety and health; and if abducted by a parent or legal guardian, was the abduction in the course of an attempted murder or murder?
OR
Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by:
- Someone unrelated and more than three years older,
or
- Another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction?
- Is this child in immediate danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury?
- Has a preliminary investigation verified the abduction and eliminated alternative explanations for the child’s disappearance?
- Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the child, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction?