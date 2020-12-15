Amber Alert discontinued after Houston-area baby found safe, mother charged

UPDATE (10:05 A.M.) – An Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old Houston-area boy who was taken by his mother has ended.

According to KPRC, the boy was found safely Tuesday morning with his mother. Jada Williams had threatened to hurt herself as well as Jaivan.

The boy was released to family members while Williams was arrested for making a terroristic threat. Under Texas law, it is a Class B misdemanor and carries a maximum of six months in jail and a fine of $2,000.

Police say the case is still being investigated.

PEARLAND, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for an abducted 1-year-old boy in the Houston area.

Jaivan Simpson is believed to have been taken by 22-year-old Jada Williams, his mother. According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, Williams was threatening to hurt herself and Jaivan.

Jada Williams is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with the license plate number NVP8659.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray or black shirt and black pants or jeans. Officials said Jada has tattoos on both arms.

Jaivan was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue or black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.