MISSOURI CITY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of the Missouri City area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that eleven-year-old Imani Stephens was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Friday, in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive in Missouri City. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black and red-striped letters, multi-colored sweatpants and Crocs.

Stephens is 5’2″ and weighs 111 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and also has scars on both of her wrists.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Daniel Diaz. He is 5’8″ and weighs 254 pounds. His hair is brown, and his eyes are brown.



Imani Stephens (left) and Daniel Diaz (right). (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a “newer-model” gray pickup truck. No picture of the truck has been provided.

If you have any information on Stephens and Diaz’s whereabouts, you can contact the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.