LAREDO, Texas (KXAN) – The Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a nine month old girl from Laredo.

According to DPS, Delilah Lopez was last seen around 12:45 a.m.

Delilah has brown hair and eyes, DPS said. She weighs 15 pounds and is 2 feet tall.

The suspect in the case was driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan, according to DPS. It has a Texas license plate 3970S52.

Delilah Lopez (Photo: Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.