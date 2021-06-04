Newly resigned Texas GOP Chair Allen West says he is considering running for office

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – During a news conference in Whitehouse on Friday, Allen West, who recently resigned as chairman of the GOP in Texas, said he is contemplating running for office.

He said he has made no decision on what office he will seek.

“Maybe something congressional,” he said.

There has been speculation that he would challenge Greg Abbott, for governor.

He said that he resigned as GOP chairman because serving in the post and running for office could create a conflict of interest.

His resignation s party chair raised speculation that West could be running for governor and challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican primaries next March.

West has been a consistent critic of Abbott for not being conservative enough.

West was named the chairman at the virtual state convention last July after defeating incumbent James Dickey. He is a former Florida congressman and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col.

He is holding a press conference in Whitehouse at 10:30 a.m. In a release, he said that he would be discussing the recent legislative session.

