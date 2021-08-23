All Veterans Council and San Angelo Veterans ask for public help to assist U.S. Military personnel and Afghan refugees

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The All Veterans Council and San Angelo Veterans have addresses on their Facebook page, see post below, where you can send items to the U.S. Military and Afghan refugees.

The refugees need children’s toys and snacks and personal items like toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Members of the U.S. Military need bottled drinks and snacks. They will be distributed by the C-17 Commander in Qatar.

The items can be sent through Amazon Prime or to:

Chaplain at Al Udeid, Qatar

Travis Ferguson, Chaplain

379 AW/HC Unit 61201

APO, AE 09309-1201

