SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Scammers are targeting San Angelo residents and trying to get them to pay their water utility bills through payment apps.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, August 1, 2023, the City of San Angelo said they have received “numerous reports” about residents receiving phone calls from people attempting to get them to pay their water utility bill through apps like Venmo or Cash App. The callers reportedly say the resident’s water will be disconnected if payment is not made immediately.

“The City of San Angelo Water Utilities Department neither accepts nor seeks payments through any third-party cash apps like Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal,” the statement said, “Texts asking for payment are also never sent by employees to customers.”

San Angelo residents can contact Water Customer Service at (325) 657-4323 for inquiries or access their water bills at cosatx.us/waterbill.