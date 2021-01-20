Airmen at Goodfellow to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas —

Members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the Mathis Fitness Center here, Jan. 20.

The defenders received the vaccination as part of the first immunization rollout to Goodfellow. In accordance with the Department of the Air Force distribution plan, the vaccine is administered first to those who work on the frontlines, maintain mission essential positions here, and those who are considered high risk.

“I’ve been trying to do all of the right things for the past year,” said Capt. Timothy Plourde, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering flight chief. “Social distancing, wearing a mask all the time, I’ve had food delivered to my house for months. This was the light at the end of a very very long dark tunnel.”

Airman 1st Class Earl Newton, 17th SFS defender, was the first to receive the vaccine at the immunization clinic.

“It makes me feel special to be the Airman to help people decide if they want to get the vaccine,” said Newton.

The 17th Medical Group will continue to vaccinate more individuals as the vaccine is further distributed.

The vaccine is currently under emergency use authorization and is voluntary until the Food and Drug Administration fully approves it.

For more information visit the Goodfellow AFB website.