Air Race 1 at San Angelo’s Mathis Fields postponed until 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Air Race 1 and its principal partners have today announced that the forthcoming event at San Angelo, Texas – scheduled to take place on October 30-31 – has been postponed until 2022 due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from Air Race 1 on Tuesday.

The difficult decision has been made following discussions between The Lions Club San Angelo, the San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau and the City of San Angelo over the viability of the event due to be held at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport on Halloween weekend.

The unprecedented circumstances created by the global pandemic over the past 18 months have delivered ongoing challenges and logistical repercussions, not least with travel restrictions, which has resulted in a significant disruption to the pre-event timeline

This combined with the upturn in positive COVID-19 infections in the region over recent months – and the subsequent concerns regarding the health and safety of everyone involved in the event – has led Air Race 1 and its partners to collaboratively defer the San Angelo meeting.

A new date for Air Race 1 at San Angelo will be announced in due course, with ticket holders automatically eligible for entry at the rescheduled event.

Jeff Zaltman, Air Race 1 CEO, said: “We are incredibly disappointed that we are unable to proceed with our plans for Air Race 1 to visit San Angelo next month.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but the ongoing and far-reaching impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible to deliver an event to the standard we – and our partners – are accustomed to.

“Air Race 1, The Lions Club San Angelo and the San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau are working together to finalise a new date for the highly-anticipated meeting.

“We would like to thank our sponsors and fans for their support at this frustrating time and hope to be able to welcome them all back to watch the fastest show in the skies very soon.”

Courtesy: Air Race 1