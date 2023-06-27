SAN ANGELO, Texas- Triple-digit temperatures don’t seem to be leaving the Concho Valley any time soon, and while we have to look out for ourselves as we feel the heat ranchers should also keep a close eye on their livestock.

Providing adequate shade, and cold water, and avoiding working animals during the hottest part of the day is helpful. Associate Veterinarian Will Smolka with the Arden South Animal Clinic also recommends adjusting your normal feeding times to earlier or later parts of the day.

“If it fits within your schedule and you can get up early enough or stay up a little later to feed when the sun is coming up or coming down, I think that could drastically make a difference to how the animal feels. When they eat they’re going to be a little warmer and they’re going to have some extra energy from those calories that are being burned so if that’s happening in the daylight hours that are still cooler, I think that’s an overall benefit,” said Smolka.

Paying attention to each animal’s respiration rate can also be a telltale sign.

“Specifically for cows since they’re the ones you’re usually looking at from far away or in a truck if you think you can count the respirations over a minute and it’s greater than 110 their probably going through some heat stress. Goats are going to be less than that, around 30 to 50, and with horses, it’s looking out for all the signs of colic where they’re uncomfortable wanting to lay down and respiration rates are high,” added Smolka.

Each animal is different so unlimited shade and water is the best way to ensure every animal in the herd gets the relief it deserves, to avoid the immediate and long-term impacts of heat stress.