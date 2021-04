Margie Jackson with the San Angelo Farmer’s Market talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about the Grand Opening for the 2021 Farmer’s Market set for May 8th.

The Farmer’s Market is located at 609 S. Oakes St. and will be thrice weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays after the Grand Opening until the first freeze.

The Farmer’s Market will open at 7:00 a.m. and continue until they sell out.

For more information: call 325-245-3338