SAN ANGELO, Texas- Thanks to the much-needed recent rain we’ve been receiving the pens at Producers Livestock are expected to be full of live cattle as the market gets better.

“2011 was the worst drought in 200 years, they said here in Texas and most people tell me that last year was tougher on them than 2011 was,” said Benny Cox-Senior Salesman at Producers Livestock Auction Co.

Last year most ranchers were forced to liquidate their herds not only due to the drought but also inflation.

“We actually, as a company, ranch a good deal. We sold well over a thousand cows. Now we needed those thousand cows but we didn’t have enough feed to keep them so we sold most of them. Had we not had this rain event here in the last month or so we would have had to sell them all because it can be just that devastating,” added Cox.

With that said, the live cattle market is back on the rise. Last week young steer cattle went for $1.88 per pound, something Cox says is virtually unheard of.

“The market has improved tremendously. ‘Were’ seeing a lot of these bigger steer calves that are selling up there in that $1,400-1,500 range. A lot of these heifers are bring in over 1,200 if ranchers can get them to the desired weight,” said Cox.

The current status of the market could mean a better bottom line for ranchers but consumers should expect a price hike for beef at the grocery store.