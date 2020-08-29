After Hurricane Laura, Reassess your Insurance and Evacuation Plans

Houston and the Surrounding area spared by just a few miles, from the devastation of Hurricane Laura. It’s a reminder to check your Home and Flood Insurance, and plans, in case the next one doesn’t pass us by.

Kyle Herring is Vice President with All American Public Adjusters. I talked with him about the dos and don’ts of Insurance during Hurricane Season, along with what you should do to catalogue what’s in your home, and if your evacuation plans will work. Also, did you know there are private adjusters that advocate for you, after a storm? CW 39 Houston Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Mr. Herring in this three part series below.

First, Insurance Documents you need to have and other preparations you should do before a storm.

How do you list and calculate everything in your home and evacuate the right way without being overwhelmed?

Also, did you know there are changes to Hurricane Insurance this year, and there are options for private insurance and private adjusters that advocate for you and not insurance companies?

We had Hurricane Laura at our door step, and she decided to go to the neighbor’s house instead. Next time, we may not be so lucky. So Prepare Now!