Aerials, photos and videos of the Rocking Chair Ranch wildfire

Wildfires have become more frequent over the last few weeks across the Concho Valley as a result of a lack of rainfall and vegetation becoming dormant. The Nolke Ranch wildfire, in Eastern Irion County, started earlier this afternoon and has grown up to 3,000 acres.

“The controlled burn this afternoon has jumped containment lines and is not under control at this time”, Christoval VFD. An uncontrolled fire continues at the Rocking Chair Ranch in Southern Tom Green County. Volunteer Fire Departments are now on scene to combat the fire. According to the Texas Forest Service it has impacted roughly 400 acres and is now 50% contained.

Below is a video of the Dove Creek VFD entering the scene of the wildfire this evening.