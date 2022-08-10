(KLST/KSAN)– Día de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday where families honor their loved ones who have passed. Here in San Angelo, the 2-day long event is hosted by the Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.

“We host a car show, we have a beautiful altar built in on the steps which is filled with hundreds of balloons and hundreds of flowers,” Suzanna Valenzuela, VP of San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, said. “People bring photos of their lost loved ones, it’s just a beautiful thing to see.”

This year, the center received a check from AEP Texas in support of the celebration. AEP will be this year’s official title sponsor for the event.

Valenzuela said those funds will go towards the celebration. In turn, the money made from the event will go towards a museum for the center.

“So Día de los Muertos is our main for the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center,” Valenzuela said. “We are actually working towards building a museum for the Hispanic community, for the entire community, but honoring the Hispanic contributions that have been made to our community and the state and the united states, so all funds raised to go fund this museum.”

The grand opening of the Día de los Muertos Celebration begins at the community altar at 6pm on Friday, Oct. 28, where the community will gather and place a photo of a lost loved one.

“So we are really excited to be approaching October once again and celebrating Día De Los Muertos,” Valenzuela said.