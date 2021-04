Marilynn Golightly with the Adult Literacy Council talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about the Big Book Giveaway, they will be hosting throughout the month of April and on May 1st.

The Big Book Giveaways will be Saturday, April 10th, April 17th, April 24th, and May 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Adult Literacy Council Parking Lot, 59 East 6th Street, next to the bus station.