SAN ANGELO, Texas – Downtown San Angelo is introducing two brand new sheep to our ever-growing flock on Thursday, April 7 3:00 pm at 69 N Chadbourne St.

Their sponsors are the ASU Small Business Development Center and COSA Development Corporations and have been formally named “Bella AS Ewe” and “Eadie C”. The Artist, Alejandro Castanon, has portrayed a steadfast partnership between the ASU SBDC and the Development Corporation in assisting in the growth of our community.

Resource Center (City of San Angelo)

The origin of the fiberglass sheep that span across the city began in 2007 as a fundraiser for Downtown San Angelo, Inc. Tourists from across the UC have first-hand accounts of the intrigue brought by the “ewes” , (A female sheep). Many can say they find them fun and entertaining as they attempt to seek out every sheep. If you are up for some excitement take a look at www.DowntownSanAngelo.com to see their photographic record of the flock.

Downtown San Angelo Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing our historic downtown community. Every time a sheep is sponsored our local economy develops as an artist is hired to create the piece, our ranches and memorial companies are contacted for the bases, and our town gains a beautiful statue that stands to represent our plentiful ranching history.