ADACCV’s Journey Recovery Center open house

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After more than five years of planning, fundraising and construction, the new Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley’s ‘Journey Recovery Center’ is now complete.

Administrators hosted an open house today, to show people around the new 23,000 sq ft facility.

The new, larger building will allow as many as 72 clients to be housed in the state-of-the-art treatment and detox facility.

the ‘Journey Recovery Center’ also includes a women and children’s program, for mothers who need addiction treatment.

“We have now an expanded facility with a gym and activities center, with a kitchen and dining room. We can provide the services we need that are uninterrupted for those that are trying to get their lives back, away from addiction, away from the misery, away from the suffering,” said Eric Sanchez, CEO of ADACCV.

The new facility will begin to see clients in a couple of weeks. The original ADACCV building off Houston Harte will still be used for administrative and prevention purposes.