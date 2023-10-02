SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Saturday, The Alcohol & Drug Awareness Center For The Concho Valley held Its 19th Annual Let It Go! Recovery Rally & Run at San Angelo’s El Paseo.

Runners Were Encouraged To Wear Their Favorite Super-Hero Outfit. The Center Provides Life-Saving Outpatient, Residential Treatment And Detox Services For Those In The Community With Substance Use Disorders.

Last year ADACCV served 918 people In their programs.

“This year has been such a big hit. It’s fun, it’s Interactive. It’s great for our community to be able to come all together to raise awareness of recovery, to honor those that we’ve lost and it’s also just to celebrate life and then choosing to live drug free,” said Jennifer Flores-Bateman, ADACCV Director Of Program Development.

This year, ADACCV is on course to serve over 1,000 of those in the community that are in need.