SAN ANGELO, Texas – Actor Tom Hanks has taken to his personal Facebook account to declare that he and his wife, Rita, have both tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple is currently in Australia being monitored as medical officials have protocols that must be followed. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are both 63 years old.

Here is the official post.

You can follow this story through Hank’s social media profile, as they will keep their fans around the world posted.