Active shooting in Virginia Beach

Breaking news from Virginia Beach Police:

Active shooter situation occurring in municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries have been reported. It is believed that there is only 1 active shooter at this time, and they are in custody.

5:49 pm EST

1 dead and at least 6 injured at public works building.

6:54 pm EST

Six people are hospitalized after a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Five patients have arrived and are being treated at Virginia Beach General Hospital. A patient who was at Princess Anne Hospital was being transferred to Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center.

It is unclear at this time whether all six patients had gunshot wounds or if the shooter is among the patients.

Earlier, Virginia Beach Police said they had taken a shooter into custody. Police also said there were multiple injuries but didn’t describe the severity of those injuries.

6:55 pm EST

CBS News confirms that 11 people are dead.

7:18 pm EST

Police Chief James Cervera says the shooter is dead.

The shooter was a public utilities worker, he said.

More updates as they become available.