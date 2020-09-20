ACE Cash Express on Chadbourne temporarily closed due to vehicle driving into building

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Around 12:00 P.M., September 20, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to Ace Cash Express on Chadbourne St. to address a truck that drove through the front of the building.

According to the responding officer, the woman was not impaired at the time of the incident. The officer stated that she had pulled into the 7-Eleven to get gas. She mistakenly accelerated through the gas pump area as she thought she was using the brakes. She proceeded to stay on the accelerator until she drove into the front of Ace Cash Express, connected to the 7-Eleven store.

No one inside either building was injured in this incident, including the driver of the truck. The officer stated that this was merely an accident and no one will be arrested. Insurance will handle the situation in coordination with the driver and the store.

