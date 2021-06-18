Collision at Intersection of Armstrong and 28th

No injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Armstrong Street and East 28th Street in San Angelo.

San Angelo, TEXAS — A one vehicle accident occurred around 7:00 A.M. on Friday, June 18. Traffic is currently being reduced to two lanes on Armstrong around 28th Street and 28th street is currently closed to through traffic. San Angelo Police and Fire Departments both responded to the incident.

According to Officer Bradshaw of the San Angelo Police Department, the driver fell asleep behind the wheel while heading northbound at the 2700 block of Armstrong street. The driver veered off the road and hit a telephone pole, disconnecting it from the base. Power is still working for people in the area. The driver only sustained minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital. Several citations were issued.