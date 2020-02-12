Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday: 7 things you didn’t know about our 16th president

Abraham Lincoln

Wednesday, February 12 is the birthday of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809 in Hodgenville, Kentucky. His mother died when he was ten and his father worked as a farmer, cabinetmaker, and carpenter, barely scraping together a living. Lincoln was mostly self-educated, but managed to become one of the country’s most prominent and respected lawyers before entering politics.

Abraham Lincoln took the Presidential Oath of Office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1861. A month later, the South Carolina militia fired the first shots of the Civil War on fort Sumter in Charleston.

To celebrate Lincoln’s birthday here are a few more fun facts about our 16th president: