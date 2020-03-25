Closings
Abilene and Wylie Robotics Programs collaborate with Hendrick Medical Center creating automated bed tables

by: Martín Mercado

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene and Wylie ISD Robotics Programs are collaborating with Hendrick Medical Center, creating a safe way for nurses to deliver medications without having to step in a room.

According to Brad Holland, President and CEO of Hendrick Health System, the idea came from looking at the wonders of telemedicine. “Why not do some sort of robotic system to keep our nurses equally as safe,” said Brad Holland.

According to the students and professors, the team began to work on the prototypes Saturday morning and will be able to use the “robot beds” today.

With the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) in this health crisis, Abilene and Wylie ISD in partnership with Hendrick Medical Center are doing their part in the COVID-19 pandemic.

