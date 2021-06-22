Abbott sets date to convene special legislative session

Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside Lockhart, TX. Abbott is proposing expansion of telemedicine and increased broadband access for rural Texans among other policies. (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he will convene a special session of the State Legislature on July 8, 2021.

The short announcement, sent by his office this afternoon, Tuesday, June 22, did not indicate the focus of the special session but bail reform and election integrity were his among his top priority for the regular legislative session. Abbott went so far as to veto pay for Texas lawmakers and their staff after Democrats walked out of the legislature, ending Republican hopes for Senate Bill 7.

“I declared Election Integrity and Bail Reform to be must-pass emergency items for this legislative session,” said Abbott at the end of the regular session on May 30, “It is deeply disappointing and concerning for Texans that neither will reach my desk. Ensuring the integrity of our elections and reforming a broken bail system remain emergencies in Texas. They will be added to the special session agenda. Legislators will be expected to have worked out the details when they arrive at the Capitol for the special session.”