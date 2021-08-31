Abbott: “remember and honor the lives lost” on anniversary of Midland-Odessa shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — “Two years ago today, the Midland-Odessa community suffered a horrific tragedy when a shooter took the lives of seven innocent Texans and injured dozens more,” said Governor Greg Abbott in a statement issued today on the second anniversary of the Midland-Odessa shooting.

“This senseless act of violence marked a very dark period for Midland-Odessa, and we will never forget our fellow Texans whose lives were taken that day. In the wake of this attack, Texans across our state came together to support their brothers and sisters grieving in Midland and Odessa, and the state took immediate action to help prevent such a tragedy from happening again,” said Abbott, “Today, and every day, we remember and honor the lives lost in Midland-Odessa two years ago. We also continue to pray for the victims’ families and loved ones, and we thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who bravely responded to the attack that day. Together we will continue to work toward a safer and brighter future for all Texans.”

In response to the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa, Abbott signed a total of eight executive orders with the aim of preventing future events like the ones that took place two years ago. These orders directed state law enforcement to enhance anti-violence efforts, called on the Texas Safety Commission to identify shortcomings, and promoted the Texas Department of Public Safety’s safe gun storage campaign.

According to Abbott’s statement, a recommendation of the Texas Safety Action Report led to the passage of legislation joint that increases the penalty for anyone who lies on federal background checks that are already prohibited from owning a gun. Funding was also appropriated to promote the statewide safe gun storage campaign through 2023.