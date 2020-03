Abbott extends social distancing executive order until April 30

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced that he would be extending his social distancing executive order until April 30 just two days after President Trump extended federal guidelines.

Two weeks ago, Abbott issued an order that put into law strict social distancing restrictions that had been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and backed by President Trump. They included:

Bans on groups larger than 10 people

All schools and gyms closed

Bars and restaurants suspend in-house service

Hospital and nursing home visits suspended unless providing care

That order was set to expire Friday, April 3 at 11:59 p.m. On Sunday, President Trump extended the federal guidelines until April 30, well past his original hope of Easter Sunday.

As of noon on Tuesday, Texas had tested nearly 43,000 residents with 3,266 testing positive for COVID-19. 41 patients have died as a result of the virus.