AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average up by Two Pennies while most metro areas see prices drop

AUSTIN, Texas – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than this day last week and is 33 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.47 while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.21 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.66, which is two cents more than this day last week and 21 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Angelo is $2.35. down one cent from this day last week and 23 cents less than the price per gallon at the same price last year.

Texas, along with the national average, saw a minor bump in pump prices thanks to oil market volatility and an unseasonable spike in demand, according to market analysts and the Energy Information Admiration’s (EIA) latest data sets.

“Gasoline prices continue to fall week-to-week in most metro areas in the Lone Star State,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesperson. “However, spikes at the pump in a few metro areas, such as Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington, helped push the statewide average up a couple of pennies.”

With a build of one million barrels, the south and southeast region recouped the previous week’s gasoline stock draw and pushed total levels back over 80 million barrels. This significant stock build should help keep gas prices relatively stable in the week ahead. Regional refinery utilization saw a small one percent decline.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/.

For a complete list of prices per gallon of gas throughout The State of Texas (metro city-by-metro city), visit http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/news/aaa-texas-statewide-gas-price-average-up-by-two-pennies-while-most-metro-areas-see-prices-drop

Courtesy: AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch