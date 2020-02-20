AAA Texas: State Gas Price average increases for the First Time in Six Weeks

Photo Courtesy: AAA Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is six cents more than this day last week and is three cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.36 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.05 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.46, which is three cents more compared to this day last week and 10 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Angelo is $2.15, which is the same price compare to last week and 11 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Rising crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices have caused the statewide gas price average to see its first jump at the pump since early January. Despite the increase, Texas ranks among the states with the least expensive gas price averages. Pump prices will be volatile over the coming weeks, according to market analysts, as global markets adjust to the impact of the coronavirus as well as U.S. gasoline demand and stock levels numbers.

“Texas boasts some of the cheapest gas prices averages in the country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Whether that trend continues will depend on several factors including gasoline stock supply and demand.”

Regional gasoline stocks in the South and Southeast have decreased for two weeks in a row. Regional refinery utilization held steady at 90%.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas.Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/.

NATIONAL & TEXAS GAS PRICES