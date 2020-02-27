AAA Texas: Pump Prices up again week-over-week; Market Analysts watching for Oil Market Volatility

Courtesy: AAA Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.16 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than this day last week and is one cent less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.38 while drivers in Laredo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.47, which is one cent more compared to this day last week and seven cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Angelo is $2.14, which is one cent less compared to this day last week and three cents less than the price per gallon this same time last year.

Texas still has some of the least expensive gas price averages in the country, however, prices are up week-to-week thanks to decreased gasoline stocks and maintenance at regional refineries. Crude oil prices were on the rise until the start of this week but have since dropped.

“Gas prices are expected fluctuate slightly over the next few weeks,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Factors include increasing demand for retail gasoline and decreasing supply as refinery maintenance is beginning, which is typical for this time of the year.”

Crude oil prices may continue to fluctuate as concerns regarding the coronavirus are mounting. The market continues to worry that reduced global travel and a slowdown in production in China, the world’s second largest crude consuming country, will reduce crude demand this year.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.

