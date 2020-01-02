AAA Texas: Pump Prices jump Statewide after busy Holiday Travel Season

Image Courtesy: AAA Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents more compared to this day last week and is 36 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.56 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.20 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.59, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and 34 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Angelo is $2.32, which is six cents more when compared to this day last week and 46 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

A year-end spike in road trip travel due to the holidays helped to push the national average more expensive on the week. Several states, including Texas, saw gas prices increase in the last week, however, market analysts suggest spikes in gas prices should be short-lived.

“Gas prices across the state increased after a record amount of travel volume for the year-end holiday period,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas spokesperson. “However, market analysists suggest gas prices could decrease following the holidays.”

According to the Energy Information Administration, regional gasoline stocks remain healthy, and the EIA is measuring regional refinery rates at 96%.

