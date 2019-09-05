AAA Texas: Local Gas Prices Drop; All Eyes on Hurricane Dorian

Storm Puts Pressure on Gas Prices in Some East Coast Areas

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is two cents lower than Labor Day Weekend’s price of $2.31 per gallon and 33 cents less per gallon as compared to last year.Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.52 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57, which is one cent less than this day last week and 28 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year. According to the press release from the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, “the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Angelo is $2.35, one cent less than this day last week and 22 cents less than this time last year.”

Demand for retail gasoline, which remains high in Texas, is chipping away at supply, but not at a high enough rate to increase gas prices. All major Texas metropolitan areas surveyed by AAA have prices under $2.50 per gallon, except for Midland and Odessa. The only areas to see average price increases on the week were Dallas, Fort Worth and Sherman/Denison.

“Demand for gas remains high, but not at a level to push pump prices higher, at least not at this point,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “We continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian’s impact on gas prices, which appears to be minimal for now in Texas as the east coast storm is not threatening major oil and gas infrastructure. Price spikes are possible on a local and regional level along the storm’s path on the east coast.”

Hurricane Dorian’s Impact on Gas Prices

As an east coast storm, Hurricane Dorian is not threatening major oil and gas infrastructure so its impact is anticipated to remain localized to its path along the east coast. Motorists in Florida and along the east coast may see price spikes locally and regionally as motorists flock to stations to top-off vehicles. Gas supplies are tight in Florida and could prove the same for South Carolina and Georgia. The severity of the storm will determine access to fuel supply and impact on gas prices in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia following the storm.

For a complete list of gas prices by location, and the differences from a week ago and a year ago by location, throughout the State of Texas and National averages, go to http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/news/aaa-texas-local-gas-prices-drop-all-eyes-on-hurricane-dorian

Courtesy: AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch