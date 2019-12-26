AAA Texas: Gas Prices keep falling through record-breaking holiday travel

Courtesy: AAA Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than as on this day last week and is 25 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.45 while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.55, which is the same when compared to this day last week and 24 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year. For San Angelo, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.26, which is one cent less than a week ago and 39 cents more than the price per gallon at this time last year.

More than 100 million Americans are taking to the roadways to travel for the holidays, but that hasn’t had a large impact on gas prices. Approximately one dozen states are seeing more expensive gas prices with increases of less than a dime. In Texas, where record-breaking 8.6 million are traveling by automobile, prices continue falling due to a healthy regional supply.

“Even with a record amount of travel volume anticipated for the year-end holiday period, gas price averages in most Texas cities will continue to trickle down,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Regional gasoline stocks remain healthy and drivers in Texas, and across the southern U.S., are enjoying some of the cheapest gas prices in the country.”

Regional refinery rates dipped slightly week-to-week, down 2 percent, to 91 percent. Despite these small jumps, motorists can expect gas prices to edge cheaper following the holidays.

