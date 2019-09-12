AUSTIN, Texas – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.27 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 34 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.50 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57, which is the same as this day last week and 27 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year. In San Angelo, the average price per gallon for September 12, 2019 is $2.34, which is one cent less than last week and 21 cents less than this day one year ago.

While prices are dropping, it’s possible some areas could see slight increases at the pump in the coming days due to fluctuation in gasoline stocks. Demand for retail gasoline is beginning to lower across the region with the end of summer driving season, however exports to areas outside of the U.S. are causing supplies to be at their lowest point for this time of year since 2015.

“Demand for retail gasoline is falling as summer driving season has ended,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “For the most part drivers can expect to continue seeing lower gas prices, however fluctuations are possible.”

Hurricane Dorian’s Impact on Gas Prices:

Gas prices in Florida are inching down toward pre-Hurricane Dorian pump prices. Ahead of the storm, Florida’s average spiked eight cents from $2.36 to $2.44. Today’s state average is $2.41. Georgia and South Carolina saw minimal impact from the storm.

For a complete list of average gas prices throughout the State of Texas, visit http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/news/aaa-texas-gas-prices-expected-to-continue-falling-fluctuations-possible

Courtesy: AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch