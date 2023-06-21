SAN ANGELO, TX— “I saw the poll and what they had us at. They had us at third, and I was personally mad about that. We have to show them what we are about,” said junior slot receiver Edgar Deluna.

The Sonora Broncos are back in the Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament in College Station, making their ninth appearance in school history. With a record of success at the tournament, new faces will witness it for the first time.

“We want to relive tradition, and I think it’s a great thing to go, and it’s my first time. My brother has always gone, and he’s always bragged about how much of a blast it is, and I want to live that out and have fun over there,” said Deluna.

The Broncos are in Pool C along with the defending 2A Division One state champs, the Hawley Bearcats, Sunray Bobcats, and Elkhart Lions. Three teams have power, but Sonora is ready for whats thrown at them.

“They have us as the underdogs, so I guess we will have to show them the Bronco power,” said junior safety Robert Rodriguez.

With many returners back for the 2023-2024 football season, this tournament will help strengthen the bond and connection as well as paving the way for the younger athletes.

“We have a lot. We have our whole line coming back. Jaime is coming back, couple of receivers. I think we will be fine. We will be senior-heavy, but I think it will be fun,” said Deluna.

“Building up a relationship and communicating. Running plays and everything else,” said incoming freshman wide receiver Jose Diaz.

The tournament will take place June 22-24 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, and the athletes have one goal in mind.

“The whole season we said we had to go to state, and now that we are going, we have got to win it,” said Rodriguez.