A tornado sighted southeast of Odessa earlier this afternoon
A confirmed tornado on the ground earlier just southeast of Odessa, TX. This photo was taken by Will Poston a little after 5:00 PM. He says the tornado was north of Farm to Market Road 1492 and 1787. Since then multiple tornadoes have developed from supercells that continue to track towards the northeast. Meanwhile, the Concho Valley remains under the threat for severe weather over the next several hours. The main threats include large hail, damaging winds, and even isolated tornadoes.
- Sterling, Irion and Reagan counties are under a tornado watch until 10:00 PM this evening.
